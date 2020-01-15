Photos circulated on Twitter Wednesday showing Fox News anchor Ed Henry donning a Trump campaign hat while out on the golf course with Robert F. Hyde, a once obscure Trump donor who was thrust this week into the center of the impeachment scandal.

The photos were posted to Twitter and Instagram by Hyde — a Trump donor running for U.S. Congress as a Republican in 2020 — who has been accused of tracking ousted U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch’s movements in Ukraine.

Henry, who was recently promoted to co-anchor of America’s Newsroom, can be seen in the photos posted by Hyde earlier this month donning the Trump campaign hat while on a golf course.

A source close to Henry told Mediaite that the pictures are more than a year old, and were taken while he was playing golf with a friend. They said Henry did not know Hyde, but was asked to wear the hat and obliged.

It was Hyde who in March of 2019 sent mobile messages to Rudy Giuliani’s sidekick Lev Parnas — in which they spoke about the location of Yovanovitch. According to the Daily Beast, “Hyde, a retired Marine, appeared to have associates in Ukraine monitoring her.”

“They know she’s a political puppet,” Hyde messaged Parnas, in communications obtained by Congress. “They will let me know when she’s on the move… They are willing to help if you/we would like a price”.

Before the House Intelligence Committee released their findings on Hyde’s involvement in the Ukraine scandal, he was best known for making obscene comments about Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) in a tweet after she dropped out of the 2020 race.

“She went down, brought to her knees,” Hyde wrote on Twitter. “Blew it. Must be a hard one to swallow….”

Thankful this man is our President! pic.twitter.com/xMa8Ug4aX0 — HYDE for U.S. Congress (@rfhyde1) January 11, 2020

Hyde, who locked down his Instagram page, did not respond to a request for comment from Mediate.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]