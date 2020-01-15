Fox Anchor Ed Henry Seen Sporting Trump Hat With Controversial Donor Robert Hyde
Photos circulated on Twitter Wednesday showing Fox News anchor Ed Henry donning a Trump campaign hat while out on the golf course with Robert F. Hyde, a once obscure Trump donor who was thrust this week into the center of the impeachment scandal.
The photos were posted to Twitter and Instagram by Hyde — a Trump donor running for U.S. Congress as a Republican in 2020 — who has been accused of tracking ousted U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch’s movements in Ukraine.
Henry, who was recently promoted to co-anchor of America’s Newsroom, can be seen in the photos posted by Hyde earlier this month donning the Trump campaign hat while on a golf course.
A source close to Henry told Mediaite that the pictures are more than a year old, and were taken while he was playing golf with a friend. They said Henry did not know Hyde, but was asked to wear the hat and obliged.
@PeteHegseth @foxandfriends @edhenry hates this picture. Lol. “Calm down it’s just a hat” was a fantastic gift @PeteHegseth lmao #maga3x pic.twitter.com/KfVnveLs91
— HYDE for U.S. Congress (@rfhyde1) January 5, 2020
It was Hyde who in March of 2019 sent mobile messages to Rudy Giuliani’s sidekick Lev Parnas — in which they spoke about the location of Yovanovitch. According to the Daily Beast, “Hyde, a retired Marine, appeared to have associates in Ukraine monitoring her.”
“They know she’s a political puppet,” Hyde messaged Parnas, in communications obtained by Congress. “They will let me know when she’s on the move… They are willing to help if you/we would like a price”.
Before the House Intelligence Committee released their findings on Hyde’s involvement in the Ukraine scandal, he was best known for making obscene comments about Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) in a tweet after she dropped out of the 2020 race.
“She went down, brought to her knees,” Hyde wrote on Twitter. “Blew it. Must be a hard one to swallow….”
Thankful this man is our President! pic.twitter.com/xMa8Ug4aX0
— HYDE for U.S. Congress (@rfhyde1) January 11, 2020
Hyde, who locked down his Instagram page, did not respond to a request for comment from Mediate.
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]