Ex-GOP Chair Says It’s Clear Republicans Don’t Want Anything Other Than ‘Authoritarian Criminal’ Trump

Former New Hampshire Republican Party chairwoman Jennifer Horn told MSNBC on Friday that there was no indication Republicans wanted anything other than “wannabe authoritarian criminal” Donald Trump for president, no matter how hard his rivals fought for the nomination.

After being asked by Jen Psaki whether focussing on Trump’s legal baggage was the “most effective message” for Trump’s Republican rivals, Horn said, “I just don’t think it matters at this point, to be honest with you, what the message is. The Republican Party’s made it really clear what they want and who they want, and it is this wannabe authoritarian criminal.”

She continued, “You know, I used to just say corrupt, but Donald Trump is a criminal, and so far, you know, there is no indication they want anything different than that.”

Horn said that while she liked what former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was doing and loved “seeing him out there being bold and direct,” every candidate in the primary “other than Ron DeSantis, frankly, are all running for second or third place.”

She went on:

You know, I saw your comments earlier about Tim Scott. I’m thrilled that he, you know, pushed back on Ron DeSantis, but he didn’t push back on Donald Trump, and he didn’t push back on the years of racist efforts to deny rights, to suppress the vote. So many other issues like this that Tim Scott could have pushed back on in addition to what he had to say about Ron DeSantis. Nobody other than, to your point, Asa Hutchinson and Chris Christie are pushing back on Trump, and frankly, I don’t think they’re going to.

Scott criticized DeSantis this week for defending Florida’s new curriculum which teaches students that slaves learned skills for their “personal benefit” during slavery.

Watch above via MSNBC.

