Fauci Calls Covid Testing Delays ‘Unacceptable’: ‘For Me to Say Anything Different Is Distorting Reality’

CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci Wednesday about the coronavirus pandemic and a number of related issues, especially the continued testing delays.

Gupta asked a question based on some personal experience:

“I was in the operating room this past Monday. I got a CAT scan on my patient. I got coagulation numbers on my patient. I got a cardiac echo on my patient. I was doing brain surgery on this patient. Could not get a covid result. As a result, we all had to put on N95 masks, use our PPE, which is also hard to get, put ourselves at increased risk. A covid test… why so many months don’t we have the situation you just described?”

Fauci bluntly responded, “I could bend myself into a pretzel trying to get out of that question. It’s unacceptable, Period. And I don’t know why.”

He told Gupta he’s a “real-world example” of how they need to do better.

“That is totally unacceptable,” he reiterated. “And for me to say anything different is distorting reality.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

