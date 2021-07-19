Fauci Says Canada’s ‘Doing Better’ on Vaccine Rollout Because of US Political ‘Divisiveness’ Over Vaccinations

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday that Canada is doing better than the United States in its vaccination rollout right now because of the political divisiveness in the U.S. over vaccines.

CNN’s Kate Bolduan asked the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director about Canada’s progress in vaccinating their population compared to the United States, recently surpassing the U.S. on percentage of the population that has been completely vaccinated.

Fauci said that Canada’s doing better “not because we trying any less than they are trying,” but because “in Canada you don’t have that divisiveness of people not wanting to get vaccinated, in many respects on the basis of ideology and political persuasion, and that’s something that we’ve been saying for some time now.”

He continued to express concern about vaccines being politicized, saying it “doesn’t make any sense to essentially disregard or don’t pay attention to what’s obvious.”

Fauci emphasized that 99.5 percentage of all recent covid-19 deaths are among unvaccinated people.

“That’s a public health issue. That’s not political, that’s not ideological,” he said.

Bolduan picked up on that stat to ask directly, “If that number hasn’t convinced the hesitant and the resistant to get a vaccine, I fear that nothing will.”

Fauci said he still has hope hesitant people can be persuaded by medical professionals they personally know and others in the community.

You can watch above, via CNN.

