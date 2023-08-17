‘Flight Risk’: MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan ‘Genuinely’ Worried Trump May Skip Country Ahead of Trials

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan said Thursday that, “looking at how hardcore these indictments are,” it’s time to have a serious discussion about how much of a flight risk Donald Trump presents ahead of his coming trials.

Hasan appeared on Morning Joe Thursday with former Watergate prosecutor Jon Sale to discuss the cases against Trump, including the case being brought in Georgia by prosecutor Fani Willis and the classified documents case in Florida from special counsel Jack Smith.

Host Joe Scarborough, above “WALLS CLOSE IN ON DONALD TRUMP” banner, asked Hasan for his take on the ex-president facing the law, and Hasan said Trump fears it so much he might flee from it.

“I genuinely think we need to start having a discussion about whether this guy is a flight risk,” said Hasan, who despite some grinning added, “And I don’t say that lightly.”

“The closer we get to trials, the closer we get to trials, the more serious it becomes. Looking at how hardcore these indictments are from Smith and Willis, looking at the risk Trump is in,” he said. “I genuinely think we’ve got to talk about what you know, what is his exit strategy apart from a plea?”

SCARBOROUGH: I’m wondering what your take is about separating out all of this noise, sort of the ground noise with the signal, which is what Donald Trump now faces, which is the law. HASAN: And he’s afraid of the law. And listening to John speak there about, you know, him being booked and what might go through his mind. I genuinely think we need to start having a discussion about whether this guy is a flight risk. And I don’t say that lightly. I would never have said that even six months ago. But the closer we get to trials, the closer we get to trials, the more serious it becomes. Looking at how hardcore these indictments are from Smith and Willis, looking at the risk Trump is in. I don’t know if you saw him joking, quote-unquote, joking with his followers the other day. ‘I wish I was in France right now, not in America.’ You know, nothing is off the table with this guy. So I genuinely think we’ve got to talk about what you know, what is his exit strategy apart from plea? Does he have anything else he might want to do?

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

