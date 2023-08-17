‘Pretending He’s a Tough Guy!’ Trump Rages At Barr Ahead of Dueling Fox Interviews

Former President Donald Trump yet again tore into his former Attorney General Bill Barr on Thursday just hours before dueling appearance between Barr and Trump on Fox News and Fox Business, respectively.

“Just found this clip of Bill Barr prior to him “succumbing” to Impeachment and other threats of the Radical Left Lunatics,” raged Trump on his Truth Social platform, adding:

His bravado changed rapidly because he didn’t want to be Impeached. Republicans have to be much tougher and smarter, or you won’t have a Party or a Country left. Barr didn’t have the courage or stamina to fight, but he knew what was happening. I “canned” him, and felt really good about it. Now he goes all over the place, especially Fox, pretending he’s a tough guy!

Barr became a fierce critic of Trump after the president ignored his and other members of the Trump administration’s conclusions that the 2020 presidential election was legitimate. Barr resigned in mid-December 2020 amid Trump’s ongoing efforts to contest and overturn the election result.

Trump himself announced Barr’s resignation in much different terms than he posted about it, “Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family,” Trump tweeted at the time, announcing Barr’s exit.

Trump will join his former economic advisor Larry Kudlow on Fox Business, while Barr will be on Fox News with Neil Cavuto during their respective 4 p.m. shows on Thursday.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com