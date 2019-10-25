Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade likened first-daughter and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump to Robert F. Kennedy on Tuesday, while making the argument that it is ethical for President Donald Trump’s second-eldest child and her husband, fellow senior adviser Jared Kushner, to help lead his administration.

Kilmeade made the comment during a segment on 60 Minutes‘s upcoming interview with former Vice President Joe Biden, who vowed that none of his children will have “offices in the White House” and will not “sit in on cabinet meetings;” the Fox News host referred to Biden’s shot at Trump as “not too explosive.”

“You do have Ivanka Trump, who is an international businesswoman. She hasn’t been in government before? That’s suddenly a problem?” Kilmeade said. “Don Jr. [Trump] and Eric [Trump] doing this horrible thing called running their company because their dad isn’t. And then you have people in history like … Robert F. Kennedy working with John Kennedy. How dare he work as attorney general?”

Unlike Ivanka, Bobby Kennedy had experience working in government — at the Justice Department and on Capitol Hill — prior to his tenure in his brother’s administration.

“[Andrew] Jackson had all his relatives in the cabinet. He has been listed as one of our best presidents,” he added, before mocking the content in Biden’s 60 Minutes piece: “I just wonder how hard this interview is if that’s the soundbite that’s supposed to lure us in? Because this is a big interview for him because he almost sits down with no one.”

During the sit-down with CBS, Biden said Trump’s nepotist hiring practices as “simply improper because you should make it clear to the American public that everything you are doing is for them.”

“To go to the extent that he has gone, to have his children, his son-in-law, engaged in the day-to-day operation of things they know nothing about,” the 2020 Democrat said.

Trump defended his daughter’s White House position over the summer while praising her “amazing” work at the G-20.

“The foreign leaders loved her. They think she’s great,” the president said.

“Ivanka and Jared work very hard, and they have sacrificed a lot to be doing this. But they want to do it,” he continued.

Watch above, via Fox News.

