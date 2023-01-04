Fox & Friends Floored By GOP Chaos Surrounding McCarthy Bid for House Speaker: ‘A Disaster for the Republicans’

Fox & Friends opened Wednesday’s show with a mix of shock and ridicule following Tuesday’s chaotic Congressional vote for Speaker of the House — which failed to elect anyone for the second in line to the presidency. Steve Doocy summed it up best by simply calling it a “disaster for the Republicans.”

Rep. Kevin McCarthy has been negotiating behind closed doors to whip the necessary votes to become Speaker of the House. Still, he has failed in three votes thus far, which ultimately led to more backchannel negotiations ahead of at least one more vote scheduled for Wednesday, if not more.

It’s noteworthy that the top-rated cable news morning show — which has long considered itself a pro-Republican opinion program — would have such a harsh assessment of the chaos unfolding within the Republican caucus of the House of Representatives.

It is fair to say that co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade agreed with Doocy’s assessment with a level of fascination and frustration with the roughly 20 House GOP members who have thus far proven to be unbending in their commitment to the “Never Kevin” ethos that has kept McCarthy from winning the top spot.

Judging by the mentions of fellow critics of the “Never Kevin” set, it appears that Fox & Friends is far more aligned with the roughly 200 members of the House GOP that voted for McCarthy, aka, the Republican establishment set.

Watch above via Fox News.

