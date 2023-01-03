Trump Refuses to Say He’ll Stand By McCarthy After Failed Speaker Vote: ‘We’ll See What Happens’

Former President Donald Trump declined to say if he would stand by his endorsement of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who failed to be elected House speaker Tuesday after three rounds of voting.

Nineteen Republicans refused to vote for McCarthy during the first two rounds of voting. During the third round, it was 20. The House adjourned until noon ET Wednesday as Republicans attempted to find the votes for McCarthy or potentially another candidate.

Majority Leader-elect, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), has been floated as a potential alternative.

Trump, endorsed McCarthy’s speaker bid and refused to commit to him during a brief interview with NBC News senior Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake Tuesday evening. Haake reported:

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump declined to say if he’s sticking by his endorsement of Kevin McCarthy for speaker tonight, telling me in a brief phone interview he’s had calls all day asking for support, and “We’ll see what happens. We’ll see how it all works out.” When I asked directly if he was sticking by McCarthy, who did not clinch the gavel today after three floor votes, Mr. Trump told me “we’ll see what happens,” and ended our conversation.

When I asked directly if he was sticking by McCarthy, who did not clinch the gavel today after three floor votes, Mr. Trump told me "we'll see what happens," and ended our conversation. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 3, 2023

Trump has been accused in the past of showing no loyalty to many who have bet their political careers on him. Weeks after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, McCarthy took a risk when he flew to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and club to show support for the embattled former president.

Former Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) and ex-Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) are among those cast aside by Trump after showing him fealty.

“It’s quite clear that Donald Trump has no loyalty to anyone or anything but himself,” Brooks told an Alabama news outlet last year after Trump pulled his endorsement of Brooks’ ill-fated Senate campaign.

