Conservative radio host Tony Katz bashed former Vice President Joe Biden over his stutter in response to the new rules being set by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Katz did an interview with Fox & Friends on Tuesday, where he was asked about the commission’s decision to mute the mics of Biden and President Donald Trump in order to prevent the candidates from interrupting each other during their 2-minute statements on the debate topics. This will be followed by a period of open discussion where both mics will be operational.

Katz was not impressed, calling it a “miserable idea” and saying “why not shock collars?” He continued by eventually taking a dig at Biden’s stammering.

The bigger story here is that we are the ones that we don’t get to hear President Trump or Vice President Biden. They are going to hear each other. So now you have Vice President Biden with Donald Trump disagreeing with him or interrupting him possibly and all you will hear is a stuttering Vice Presidential Joe Biden. Haven’t we heard enough stuttering Vice President Joe Biden? Is this really the imagery the Democratic party wants to put out there? It’s a mistake on their part more than anything.

Brian Kilmeade also bashed the debate decision by calling it “disrespectful for a future president or current president to be muted by some moderator.”

