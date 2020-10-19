Retired Admiral William McRaven, who served as commander of U.S. Special Operations Command and oversaw the raid that took out Osama bin Laden, has written for the Wall Street Journal that he voted for Joe Biden.

In the past few years, McRaven has spoken out multiple times very critically about President Donald Trump’s leadership and prioritizing his “ego” over national security.

“I am a pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, small-government, strong-defense and a national-anthem-standing conservative,” McRaven writes. But, I also believe that black lives matter, that the Dreamers deserve a path to citizenship, that diversity and inclusion are essential to our national success, that education is the great equalizer, that climate change is real and that the First Amendment is the cornerstone of our democracy.”

In laying out why he’s voting for Biden, he says “we need a leader of integrity whose decency and sense of respect reflects the values we expect from our president”:

[T]he world no longer looks up to America. They have been witness to our dismissiveness, our lack of respect and our transactional approach to global issues. They have seen us tear up our treaties, leave our allies on the battlefield and cozy up to despots and dictators. They have seen our incompetence in handling the pandemic and the wildfires. They have seen us struggle with social injustice. They no longer think we can lead, because they have seen an ineptness and a disdain for civility that is beyond anything in their memory. But, without American leadership the world will indeed be transformed, just not in the way we hope.

You can read the full op-ed here.

