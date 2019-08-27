Fox & Friends Guest Slams Taylor Swift’s Brief Pro-LGBTQ Comments at VMAs for Lacking ‘Viable Argument’

Conservative podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey slammed pop superstar Taylor Swift and actress Alison Brie over comments they made at MTV’s Video Music Awards in support of the LGBTQ and immigrant communities.

Stuckey appeared on Tuesday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends to assess the brief remarks that Brie and Swift made during the awards show, and argued that the celebrity duo failed to provide sufficient “substance” in those remarks — while offering no factual rebuttal of her own.

The Curvy Couchers played a montage featuring the comments from Brie — who slammed the Trump administration’s immigration policies — and Swift, who urged viewers to support The Equality Act.

“Was Alison Brie, one of the people in that sound bite montage, from the TV show on Netflix called GLOW, was she right?” co-host Steve Doocy asked, adding “She said what’s happening to immigrants in this country is unconstitutional.”

“I’m not completely sure what she’s talking about, it sounds like she’s taking some talking points from left-wing media,” Stuckey replied, adding “I’m not sure if she knows what she’s talking about either. It’s really unfortunate.”

While it’s true that Brie failed to provide any citations during her 5-second remarks, there have been multiple Trump administration immigration policies that have been challenged on constitutional grounds, including ending birthright citizenship, and the detention of asylum-seekers, to name a few.

Stuckey went on to slam Swift, who urged people to sign a petition in support of The Equality Act, and told the audience “We all deserve equal treatment under the law regardless of who we love or how we identify.”

“People like her, well, actually, people especially like Taylor Swift, the beauty of them, the charm of them, is that they were politically neutral, at least that’s true for Taylor Swift,” Stuckey said, adding “and now she’s kind of waded into these political waters, and it doesn’t seem like they really know what they’re talking about, and they’re not convincing anyone in the middle of the country, or anyone who disagrees with them because they don’t actually have any kind of a viable argument.”

But Taylor Swift did, in fact, refer viewers to both a petition and an actual piece of legislation, while explicitly making the argument that “We all deserve equal treatment under the law regardless of who we love or how we identify.”

“They like to get up there and, of course, use the buzz-phrase that we use a lot, ‘virtue signal,’ without too much substance to their argument,” she added, literally concluding a segment in which she criticized two women without offering a single fact to rebut them. What’s that expression? Feelings don’t care about your facts?

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

