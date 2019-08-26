Rapper French Montana and actress Alison Brie not-so-subtly blasted President Donald Trump’s nativist immigration policies at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, with the former star of Community saying: “What’s happening to immigrants in this country is unconstitutional and frankly disgusting.”

The pair were onstage to present the award for Best Latin Video, and they noted that artists in this category routinely get billions of views of their videos from all around the world.

French Montana, who immigrated to the US with his family from Morocco when he was 13 years old and whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, referenced his own story of coming the country as why this introducing this award was special to him.

“I’m so proud to pronounce [sic] this award,” the rapper said,” because, as an immigrant…” at which point French Montana paused, while the crowd wildly cheered and Brie nodded along in agreement…. “I feel like, we are that people that make this country and I feel like I want to be a voice.”

Brie quickly echoed his remarks: “What’s happening to immigrants in this country is unconstitutional and frankly disgusting!”

“And can I get a ‘haaan’ for that?!” the rapper responded, asking the crowd to echo his catchphrase.

That wasn’t the only political moment at the awards show, however. Later on, pop star Taylor Swift came out strongly in favor of the Equality Act that would broaden equal rights protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity: “We all deserve equal treatment under the law regardless of who we love or how we identify.”

Watch the video above, via MTV.

