World leaders at the G7 Summit came up with a multi-million dollar aid package this weekend to stop the wildfires in the Amazon rainforest. The thing is, it’s being torn apart by critics who view it as a paltry sum compared to what’s at stake.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that the the G7 agreed to commit about $20 million to stopping the fires, plus several member nations have made their own offers to assist with Brazil’s environmental protection. The record number of fires have already had a devastating impact on the rainforest, so the Brazilian government is under significant international pressure to protect the area’s biodiversity and natural integrity.

As the news came out regarding the G7’s Amazon fund, lots of media observers and environmental activists came out in force to say they were not impressed. Most of the reactions are split between questions about why the world’s most powerful economies weren’t able to scrap more money together, or else, people are highlighting other projects that received more funding than this.

Uber lost $57 million per day in Q2 2019 https://t.co/PRVUYX7sBj — Aaron W. Gordon (@A_W_Gordon) August 26, 2019

1 billion dollars was given to rebuild Notre Dame. 20 million is being given to save the earth. https://t.co/sHigibAolJ — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) August 26, 2019

Context: Jim Carrey was paid $20 million to star in The Cable Guy. https://t.co/6NJv2iJJtm — Charles Gaba (@charles_gaba) August 26, 2019

Amazon the company has a market value of nearly a trillion dollars. But the Amazon rainforest, (which produces much of our breathable air) is worth only $20 million to the G-7 countries – the total they have committed to trying to put out the fires. #capitalism #priorities — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) August 27, 2019

$2 Billion was raised for Notre Dame in two days.

Netflix paid $200 million so people could watch friends re-runs But the worlds most powerful countries could only scrape $20 million BETWEEN them, to help preserve the earths lungs. We are a shit species. https://t.co/yYbVES1K7T — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) August 26, 2019

$20M to combat record wildfires in the Amazon rain forest, which provides 20% of the Earth’s oxygen, is not nearly enough. The US has spent $100M on the President’s trips to his personal country clubs alone. This is the lack of American leadership on full display. https://t.co/QNEE4l4f7o — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) August 26, 2019

Just for reference, “Boss Baby” cost $200 million https://t.co/7wBMXI3GmC — hussein kesvani (@HKesvani) August 26, 2019

Congratulations, that’s two episodes of GAME OF THRONES. https://t.co/V5XpNB1PYl — John Rogers (@jonrog1) August 26, 2019

Cost of organising this G7 meeting: $40 million. https://t.co/YPkaWthjEd — Hicham Yezza (@HichamYezza) August 27, 2019

This is 5.5% of the Avengers: Endgame budget. https://t.co/FEzL5SqzUK — Tony Choi (@tonykchoi) August 26, 2019

While these critics might view $20 million as insufficient, its worth noting that the package might not even be used at all.

Multiple reports say that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is rejecting the G7’s aid offer. The administration did not state why they are refusing the package, but Bolsonaro and Macron are known to have a negative relationship with each other, and Bolsonaro’s chief of staff insulted the French president in a statement to a Brazilian news site.

“We are thankful, but maybe those resources would be more relevant to reforest Europe,” said Onyx Lorenzoni. “Macron is unable to avoid a preventable fire in a church that is at a World Heritage Site and he wants to show us what is for our country? He has a lot to look after at home and the French colonies.”

