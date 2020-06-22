Fox & Friends acknowledged that it might not have been wise for President Donald Trump to hold an indoor campaign rally in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the Fox News morning show broke down the possible reasons why Trump’s Tulsa rally ended up having a smaller crowd than anticipated (the campaign boasted of 1 million requests, some 6,000 showed up to half-fill the stadium). Brian Kilmeade noted that the Trump campaign will have to think about this ahead of their upcoming event in Arizona, now that the state has seen “a slight tick up” in coronavirus cases.

“They have to think about how they want to do it from here,” Kilmeade said. “Let’s be honest, as experienced as anyone is, no one has ever been through a campaign with a pandemic and civil unrest, two things out of control of Democrats and Republicans.”

Fox host Steve Doocy proposed that some people might not have shown up at the rally for fear of “anarchists.”

“I don’t know who thought it was a good idea to put 20,000 people in a room with masks optional,” he noted, elaborating:

I was at two outdoor dining events this weekend at restaurants in New Jersey which is slowly reopening. And I have got to tell you: people felt safer outside. If going forward, the campaign wants to do big events and apparently they thought about drive-in movie theaters but that wasn’t big enough. They want to do something big, think stadium. Think an amphitheater. Think about a NASCAR track. Lots of room, outside, people can social distance and feel safe.

Watch above, via Fox News.

