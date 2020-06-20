President Donald Trump‘s campaign has cancelled a planned outdoor rally for an “overflow crowd” in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday after low turnout.

The campaign was set to have Trump and Vice President Mike Pence speak to a crowd of supporters gathered outside the Bank of Oklahoma Center before giving his official rally speech at 8:00 pm ET. One big problem: the “crowd” never materialized. Despite the campaign reporting a million RSVPs, the event appears to still be below capacity inside the arena, and an “overflow crowd” simply does not exist.

Reporters were able to confirm the outdoor rally cancellation and the campaign is encouraging supporters to come inside to fill empty seats.

Update: outdoor area has completely emptied out. pic.twitter.com/XS8M0IJRFc — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 20, 2020

NEW: The Trump campaign is blaming tonight’s turnout which has fallen well short of their expectations to protestors “interfering with supporters” attempting to gain access to the Trump events.

FULL STATEMENT from @TimMurtaugh pic.twitter.com/Dm6TuI06da — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) June 20, 2020

As others are reporting, looks like attendance here in Tulsa is well below campaign’s expectations. Here’s the main floor at the arena currently pic.twitter.com/EASfSHL5nN — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 20, 2020



“The Trump campaign is blaming tonight’s turnout which has fallen well short of their expectations to protestors ‘interfering with supporters’ attempting to gain access to the Trump events,” Ryan Nobles tweeted. Photos and video from multiple reporters on the ground showed that access to security checkpoints and entrances remained unblocked, however.

The president is expected to speak within the hour.

