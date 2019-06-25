Fox & Friends put Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan on blast Tuesday by accusing him of opposing President Donald Trump’s anti-illegal immigration plans and leaking details to the media in order to undo them.

In the days following Trump’s postponement of plans for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to launch deportation raids across the country, multiple reports have said that McAleenan personally opposed the raid idea, and eventually leaked details about the operation to disrupt it before they could begin. Steve Doocy ran through the reports on Fox & Friends, saying McAleenan told ICE Acting Director Mark Morgan “to stand down and President Trump says ‘no we’re not going to stand down.'”

“[McAleenan’s] silence is making it seem like he’s guilty,” Brian Kilmeade said. “But I would love to see his side of the story first. Hopefully we’ll get that today.”

When Morgan appeared on the show later on, he was asked if McAleenan ordered him to stand down on the raids. Morgan said it would be “inappropriate” to go into detail about his conversations with the acting secretary, but “detailed information about the operation was leaked…and that’s egregious, the operation was compromised.”

McAleenan’s office is denying the leaking charge against him, and as Fox & Friends talked about that, they continued the conversation continued with why those plans were leaked at all.

“Not only did it compromise or not only did it absolutely negatively impact our ability to maintain integrity of the system enforce rule of law and help mitigate this crisis,” Morgan said. “But again, the really egregious part was it put agents and officers’ lives in jeopardy by leaking that information out.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com