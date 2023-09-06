Fox & Friends Spar Over House GOP ‘Slow Walking’ Biden Impeachment: James Comer Has Not Shown ‘Laws Were Broken’

The battleground for the heart and soul of the Republican party continues to be waged on Fox & Friends curvy couch, and Wednesday morning’s skirmish over the House GOP efforts to impeach President Joe Biden is the latest example.

At issue? House Oversight Chair Rep. James Comer’s appearance on Hannity Tuesday night, in which he discussed his ongoing investigation into alleged bribery and corruption schemes involving Hunter Biden. A clip of his appearance was shown to Fox & Friends viewers, ending with Comer saying, “Even members of the moderate wing of our party are realizing this could potentially be the biggest political scandal in my adult lifetime.”

Coming out of the clip, Brian Kilmeade pivoted from “impeachment inquiry” to “impeachment process,” arguing how to convince moderate House GOP members. “And one thing they could be doing is making a case of obstruction, saying, ‘Look, you don’t even know how bad this can be because of the war room they’re about to set up,'” he said before blasting the White House dealing with any inquiries. “They have slow-walked every single request that was made of this White House, who evidently says that they’re the most transparent White House.”

Ainsley Earhadt said, “Matt Gaetz is now threatening to force an impeachment vote. He wants Joe Biden impeached and says he will oust Kevin McCarthy if he continues with that.”

Kilmeade briefly pivoted from attacking Biden to going after Gaetz, who has been threatening to vote to remove Rep. McCarthy from the Speakership. “Matt Gaetz is just speaking into the wind. Just look at McCarthy’s slot. He’s not slow walking anything. He only has a small margin!”

“Well, you know, this is not the first impeachment push we have seen with this Republican Congress,” Steve Doocy said. “Lauren Boebert, the Republicans in Colorado did it back in June over the border. And where did that go? That wound up those articles of impeachment wound up in a committee where they are sitting.”

“Don’t you think that Republicans would be for this if there is more information, if they could get a rebuttal if Comer can get proof and he can get to the bottom of that, then Republicans will be all for it,” Earhardt replied. “But they definitely need that proof because they are starting impeachment.”

“The Republicans in those districts that Joe Biden won, they’ve got to be able to say, look, I voted for it because look at this. It shows that there was corruption, actual corruption, not just bank records, but things that show that laws were broken,” Doocy clearly argued. “So far, Comer and company have not been able to put that together.”

“It’s so overwhelming,” Kilmeade retorted. “Is anybody with just a discerning mind and is not blatantly biased knows that Joe Biden as Vice President was orchestrating everything,” to which Earhardt interrupted, “Joe Biden’s already liked. He’s already been caught lying,” which seems a reference to Biden’ repeated denials that he ever talked about his son’s business dealings with his son.

“He lies every day, and he’s been lying for years, but never before as egregious as this,” Kilmeade insisted. “And not one person has even asked him, did you meet with Tony Bobulinski? Did you? Right. Talk about business deals. Nobody asked him this, and he won’t sit down and talk to anybody.”

Doocy asked rhetorically, “Why don’t the Republicans subpoena him, get him on under oath and have him tell the truth?”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com