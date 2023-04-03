Fox Host Complains Americans Are Obsessing Over Trump Indictment During Hour-Long Show on Trump Indictment

Fox Nation host Gerri Willis complained that Americans are overly focused on the indictment of former President Donald Trump during obsessive coverage on Fox News of his trip to New York for his arraignment.

Willis joined Harris Faulkner, Emily Compagno, Kayleigh McEnany and #OneLuckyGuy Douglas Murray for Outnumbered’s Monday panel. Like many of the news channels that hour, Outnumbered hyper-focused on Trump leaving his Mar-a-Lago residence and heading to the airport for his flight to New York City, where he is about to be arraigned in connection with the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal.

Shortly after Outnumbered aired New York Mayor Eric Adams’s remarks on the imminent political fervor, the program gave nearly 20 minutes of airtime to two live shots: helicopter footage of Trump’s motorcade and shots of Trump’s plane waiting for him at Palm Beach International Airport.

The journey to the airport took longer than the hosts expected, so they aired the footage and passed the time with standard talking points about how America’s “never seen anything like this,” calling the indictment “political vengeance,” glossing over the political incitement surrounding it, and questioning why Trump is being prosecuted for alleged business fraud to conceal an alleged affair.

Among the visuals that drew the bulk of Fox’s airtime that hour, there was Trump’s empty plane on the tarmac:

Then there was the motorcade:

Also, Trump getting on board:

Trump Force One getting ready to taxi:

And finally, the takeoff:

In the midst of all this, Murray and Faulkner held a conversation at one point where they guessed what foreign nations will think while watching Trump’s arraignment play out. This led to Willis hopping in to say, “There is a point to be made here.”

“The entire country is focused on these pictures right now when we could be solving big problems,” she said. “Like an open border, like inflation, like crime. We could be doing other things, rather than being preoccupied.”

Faulkner responded to that with digs at Vice President Kamala Harris and more alarmism about the international reaction.

