‘Control Yourselves’: NYC Mayor Calls Out ‘Hate Speech’ Proponent Marjorie Taylor Greene In Warning to Pro-Trump Protesters

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) called out Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) while warning protestors against any lawlessness during former President Donald Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday.

Adams and his fellow top city officials held a press conference on Monday to discuss the security measures being put into effect before Trump is processed for the indictment he faces from the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal. The mayor acknowledged that Trump’s arraignment will draw a great deal of attention to New York City, but he repeated the NYPD commissioner’s assessment “there has been no specific, credible threats to our city at this time.”

Adams was referring to the uproar from Greene and other Trump backers who’ve announced plans to travel to New York and protest Trump’s indictment. The city recently took steps to safeguard the Lower Manhattan courthouse where Trump will be indicted, but Adams had a message to “rabble-rousers” thinking of showing up to protest: “Control yourselves.”

That led to the mayor naming Greene in particular:

New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger. We have the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law in New York City. And although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech. She stated she is coming to town. While you’re in town, be on your best behavior. As always, we will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind. And if one is caught participating in any act of violence, they will be arrested and held accountable no matter who you are.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com