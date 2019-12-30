Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy used a discussion on Saturday’s horrific Chanukah attack in New York to claim that Christians are “the most persecuted religion” in the world.

Campos-Duffy, who is Catholic, made the comment during a Monday Fox & Friends interview with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the hate motivated mass stabbing in Monsey, in which five Jewish New Yorkers were stabbed while visiting a rabbi’s home.

“We’ve seen over Christmas, you know, some horrific attacks on Christians — by the way, the most persecuted religion on the planet right now,” the Fox personality insisted, pivoting the conversation to Christian persecution in the Middle East shortly after Pompeo noted that there has been a spike in anti-Semitic attacks around the world.

“Beheadings, a village attacked and seven killed there, as well as the kidnapping of the young teenage Christian girl. But why are we seeing this rise in attacks, specifically for Christians?” added Campos-Duffy.

Pompeo replied by noting that religious persecution is a global problem that impacts numerous religions and “is something that governments have a responsibility to” monitor and put a stop to.

“I’ve talked at some length about China and how it’s persecuting over a billion Muslims,” Pompeo continued. “Leaders all around the world have a responsibility to protect their citizens and permit them to practice their faith, and so there are lots of different reasons for this.”

