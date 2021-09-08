Fox Host Says She’s ‘A Little Bit in Awe’ of ‘How Seriously’ China’s Taking the Future by Announcing Crackdown on Video Games, ‘Sissy’ Men on TV

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy and network contributor Mike Huckabee questioned Wednesday night if China is “on to something” by limiting childrens’ video game use and banning “sissy” men from TV.

According to recent reports, the Chinese government is limiting young people to only three hours of video games a day on the weekends, and is banning “sissy men” from television. Per the AP:

China’s government banned effeminate men on TV and told broadcasters Thursday to promote “revolutionary culture,” broadening a campaign to tighten control over business and society and enforce official morality. President Xi Jinping has called for a “national rejuvenation,” with tighter Communist Party control of business, education, culture and religion. Companies and the public are under increasing pressure to align with its vision for a more powerful China and healthier society.

Campos-Duffy, hosting Fox News Primetime, brought up those reports before telling Huckabee, “Of course I disagree with the authoritarian nature of the Chinese government, but I am a little bit in awe of how seriously they’re taking the future, that they understand that their children are the future.”

“They’re looking at what we’re doing here in the United States, they’re looking at our rotting culture, and they’re saying we don’t want that for our future,” she added.

Huckabee responded by saying, “It’s one of those moments where a lot of American parents are saying, ‘Gee, the Chinese may have something right for once.’ They’re actually limiting the exposure their kids are going to have to all the violent video games.”

He said “it may be that the Chinese are on to something” because “they realize that media can so influence young people and dominate their thinking and shape their values.”

As for the banning of certain types of men from the airwaves, Huckabee remarked, “Can you imagine if some American producer of anything started saying ‘we don’t want any sissy boys,’ which is exactly the phrase the Chinese have used. I just can’t imagine the backlash.”

“It’s gotten so much attention, governor, but there’s something to it,” Campos-Duffy said.

“The reason they’re saying we don’t want this — effete boy bands — is because they realize that strong men equals strong armies and they’re focused, again, on the future and that’s what it’s about. And I think we are so focused on, you know, toxic masculinity and tamping down our boys.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

