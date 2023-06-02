Fox News Anchor Says Biden Looked Like a Bug After Fall and Presented a ‘Very Vulnerable, Capitulated View For an Enemy’

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner said President Joe Biden looked like a bug after his on-stage fall on Thursday, musing that he presented a “very vulnerable, capitulated view for an enemy.”

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany teed Faulkner up by pontificating about a photograph of the fall taken by the New York Times’ Doug Mills.

“His images often summed up a presidency and I saw his yesterday of this, he tweeted it out, and it’s just this image of the Biden presidency of him being helped up in a kind of decrepit position, and it’s, you risk an image like this defining your presidency, regardless of the sandbag, but just the questions of mental acuity and more,” submitted McEnany.

Faulkner picked up where her colleague left off:

Well, just before that photograph was taken, he was on the ground with his heels and the soles of his feet faced to the sky and it reminded me of when he had fallen off the bike, he wasn’t clipped into the bike, but he had his feet in the clips, he wasn’t moving, he had stopped, and he tipped over and he ended up like in sort of a bug position with his heels and his hands to the- that is a very vulnerable, capitulated view to an enemy. And just knowing that our enemies see him like that and the soles of his feet and can’t get up on his own and that sort of thing is difficult. But having that compassion that Emily is talking about is important. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. really wants to debate this president, but he told me he’s never gonna debate him. I mean, Biden can’t go do that.

Kennedy, an anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist and the son of former New York senator and attorney general Robert F. Kennedy, has seen relative success against Biden in Democratic primary polls, garnering the support of 12% and 14% of voters in two recent surveys from YouGov and Echelon Insights as compared to Biden’s 62% and 60%. Biden remains the prohibitive, almost undefeatable favorite in the current primary field comprised of the president, Kennedy, and Marianne Williamson.

Watch above via Fox News.

