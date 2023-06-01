JUST IN: President Biden Falls on Stage At U.S. Air Force Academy Graduation

President Joe Biden took a nasty fall while walking on stage during the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation in Colorado Springs, CO, CNN reported.

White House Communications Director Ben Labolt tweeted, “He’s fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands.”

The president appeared to land on his right hip before being helped up by an Air Force official, plus two Secret Service agents. He was able to walk back to his seat without aid.

CNN reported that the president “seemed to be in fine spirits.”

According to CNN, the 2023 graduation ceremony lasted approximately five hours as Biden shook the hands of some 900 graduates.

Biden gave the commencement address and discussed the War in Ukraine, China, and climate change.

Watch above via CNN.

