Fox News Host’s 5-Second Quip Puts Trump On Defense

GOP 2024 frontrunner and former President Donald Trump played defense on Friday morning after he heard a five-second comment on Fox & Friends he felt compelled to reply to.

Brian Kilmeade told his co-hosts, “All Democrats want Donald Trump, that they believe, that’s their ticket to keeping the White House.” Kilmeade made the brief comment in response to Lawrence Jones reminiscing about how good he remembered things were under Trump.

While Trump no doubt, was pleased to hear Jones spout off a regular talking point on the right about how Biden managed to turn the U.S. into chaos after four years of stability and prosperity under Trump, the former president worked overtime to shut down Kilmeade’s narrative.

“Brian Kilmeade of Fox & Friends doesn’t realize that the Democrats are the Party of DISINFORMATION. They always say the opposite of what they really want. They can’t help themselves. This morning Brian said, with great bravado, “the Democrats want to run against Donald Trump.” No Brian, that’s what they say because they don’t want to run against me,” Trump posted on his Truth Social account.

Trump’s post appeared to acknowledge one of his greatest weaknesses in the 2024 GOP primary, concern among Republican voters he may not be able to win a general election. Trump’s opponents in the primary, like Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, have repeatedly campaigned on ending the “culture of losing” – as DeSantis put it – stemming from Trump’s leadership of the GOP. Critics point to the GOP’s lackluster result in the 2022 midterm elections and states like Georgia sending two Democrats to the U.S. Senate in recent years as evidence Trump can’t win over swing voters or independents.

