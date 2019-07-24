Fox News anchor Chris Wallace offered a brutal first reaction to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress regarding his report.

While Mueller started things off by blowing up President Donald Trump’s claims of being exonerated for obstruction of justice, he has drawn attention for his handling of the questions and his general performance as a witness.

When Wallace responded to all of this on America’s Newsroom, he said “I had to laugh a little bit when you talked about the testimony by Robert Mueller because testimony has to be put in quotes. It really hasn’t been much testimony.”

He continued:

“Frankly…This has been a disaster for the Democrats and I think it has been a disaster for the reputation of Robert Mueller. He has seemed very uncertain with his brief. He doesn’t seem to know things that are in the report. He has been attacked a number of times and you would think that almost anybody else would have defended his own integrity and the integrity of the investigation, and over and over Mueller just sits silent and allows the attacks from the Republicans to sweep over him and says nothing. I think it does raise questions about the degree to which he actually was in charge and in control of this report because he doesn’t seem very much in control or in charge of what the final report was.”

Trump appears to be watching Fox’s coverage of the hearing, as he tweeted out Wallace’s takeaway:

“This has been a disaster for the Democrats and a disaster for the reputation of Robert Mueller.” Chris Wallace @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

Bret Baier chaired Fox News’ live-coverage of the hearing alongside Martha MacCallum, and he agreed with Wallace since he started things off by describing Mueller’s testimony as “halting and slow and painful.”

“If Democrats wanted this to be about the movie,” Baier said, “it was sometimes not a great narrative to watch as far as being a smooth movie to watch for the special counsel as he testifies about his report.”

MacCallum agreed that Mueller was “leaning on the report,” calling out a moment when the special counsel “backpedalled” on his testimony by referring to his written words.

Watch above, via Fox News.

