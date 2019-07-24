comScore

‘This is Painful’: Pundits Question Mueller’s ‘Frail’ Performance at Hearing

By Josh FeldmanJul 24th, 2019, 9:53 am

A number of pundits this morning have been questioning former special counsel Robert Mueller’s performance at the hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.

Fox Business host Stuart Varney spoke with Judge Andrew Napolitano as the Mueller hearing got underway Wednesday. Napolitano said so far it shows Mueller “is a good Marine and he’s gonna follow the instructions from the Department of Justice and basically not talk about ongoing cases, not talk about the deliberations that led to the report, and not talk about anything outside the report.”

“Now, that’s bad news for both sides,” he added, saying Democrats want to go into his thinking while Republicans want to question him about the origins of the investigation.

At one point Varney remarked, “Forgive me for making almost a personal comment. Robert Mueller seems frail. He does not seem really sharp and in line with answering the questions. Yes or no is what he’s been giving.”

Napolitano agreed he didn’t seem as sharp as he has in previous hearings. Other pundits and political observers have expressed similar thoughts:

MSNBC’s Joy Reid argued it “just makes the Republicans yelling at him look more absurd”:

