Fox News Contributor Blames Media For Americans Believing Trump’s Stolen Election Lie

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen offered a curious explanation of why so many Americans believe Donald Trump’s stolen election lies: it’s the media’s fault!

By media, Thiessen did not mean Fox News. No, he meant the rest of the media, which he claimed is so biased against Trump that the country has stopped listening to them when they fact-check his lies.

Yeah, I know. It sounds like a weird argument coming from a paid contributor on the one network that is getting battered by a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit because it embraced Trump’s stolen election lie, a lie that most Republicans now believe.

The moment came last Monday, and while we are late to cover, given the recent spotlight the network has come under for how it covered Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories, I unearthed this stunning moment during some research.

Thiessen appeared on America’s Newsroom to opine on the Wall Street Journal report that Biden’s Department of Energy believes (with low confidence, it should be said) that Covid-19 came from a lab leak. It was just another example of why Americans hold the media in such low regard, per Thiessen. Or, please read the specific words he said:

In 1977, 71% of Americans had a great deal of or a good level of trust in the media. It’s down to 7% now. And so this has consequences, because when, for example, President Trump says the election is stolen and the majority of Americans believe him and the media says it’s not true. They’re like the boy who cried wolf. They’re the people who gave us the the the you know, the Russia collusion conspiracy, who pushed the Steele dossier, who dismissed the lab leak and all the rest of it. And people just don’t trust the media. And so we have no neutral arbiter of truth left in this country. And as a result, people can get away with things that are not true.

Hours after this aired, stunning testimony from Fox Corp Chair Rupert Murdoch came to light, in which he admitted that top hosts at Fox News “endorsed” the stolen election conspiracy theory.

To Thiessen’s credit, he is one of a very few pundits on Fox News who called out Trump’s stolen election “chaos” after the 2022 midterms “Red Wave” failed to materialize.

Yet blaming “the media” for Americans incorrectly believing that the election was actually stolen? The blame lies squarely with Trump, who invented that fantasy, and outlets like Fox News, that endorsed it.

There is a great way to solve that particular problem, and that’s for Fox News to begin telling their viewers the truth.

Watch above via Fox News.

