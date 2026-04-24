Jimmy Kimmel Suggests WHCA Let Trump Share One Award ‘He Actually Deserves to Win’

Jimmy Kimmel suggested Thursday night that the White House Correspondents’ Association honor President Donald Trump with one award that “he actually deserves to win” – a share in the Wall Street Journal’s prize for its bombshell report on the bawdy letter the president allegedly sent Jeffrey Epstein.

The newspaper is expected to win the award at Saturday night’s WHCA dinner after it reported on a document said to be signed by Trump that included a sexually suggestive drawing of a woman and a message reading: “Happy Birthday, may every day be another wonderful secret.”

The document was reportedly part of a 50th birthday album for Epstein compiled in 2003 by his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for child sex trafficking.

Trump, who denies writing the card, moved to sue the WSJ for $10 billion over the piece, but a judge tossed the defamation lawsuit two weeks ago.

With the president set to attend the WHCA dinner, however, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host pushed the idea that the newspaper share the award with the president, since “technically he wrote that card.”

This is a charity event, but it also is an awards dinner for journalists and this is funny. The Wall Street Journal is getting an award for publishing that erotic birthday card they say Trump sent Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th, which is a real conundrum for the president because according to the Journal, technically he wrote that card, which means that award should partly go to him. The one time he actually deserves to win something and he’s going home empty-handed.

Kimmel, however, noted reporting by The Daily Beast that Trump plans to leave before the dinner after his speech and before the awards.

“They said his plan is to lambaste the media and leave, a mic drop moment, which I think would be disappointing,” he said. “This is the first time Trump is even going to the correspondents’ dinner as president, but he doesn’t have to worry about being made fun of.”

Watch above via ABC.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!