Newly named anchor of Fox News America’s Newsroom Ed Henry showed off his journalistic chops when he challenged White House Spokesperson Stephanie Grisham Friday morning. The topic, of course, is the ongoing impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, and Henry listed a number of examples of malfeasance listed by House Managers.

Henry then cited Fiona Hill saying of Trump’s controversial dealings with Ukraine “It was improper, it was appropriate,” mentioned Colonel Vindman, saying “The call was wrong, had a duty to report it,” and Ambassador Bill Taylor saying “there was no good national security reason to hold up the aide. That it was, in his words, ‘Wrong.'” Henry finished with “how can you say there was nothing wrong here? ”

Grisham pushed back, saying “those people are just giving their opinions.” She then dismissed the analysis of these lifelong civil servants, all of whom have led well-respected and scandal-free careers adding “those people also admitted that he didn’t do anything wrong and that there was no crime there.”

“Those were just opinions by people who didn’t feel good about his policies. That’s all that was, plain and simple.”

Watch above via Fox News.

