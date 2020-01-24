“Baby Yoda,” from Star Wars spin-off show The Mandalorian, was spotted on several signs at the anti-abortion March for Life in Washington, D.C., Friday.

Journalists and attendees spotted the viral character, whose real name in the show is “The Child,” and posted photos on social media.

One design read, “Choose life, you should,” echoing the voice of Master Yoda, while another declared, “Protect The Child. This is the Way.”

Just one reporter correctly predicted last week that Baby Yoda would make an appearance at the march.

“Tfw you realize there’s def going to be Baby Yoda signs at the March for Life,” posted the Catholic News Agency’s D.C. correspondent Christine Rousselle. “(Please do not do this)… (Don’t politicize him, he’s a baby. Let’s just have ONE thing we can all get behind.)”

Tfw you realize there’s def going to be Baby Yoda signs at the March for Life pic.twitter.com/yvpmMC4DYt — Christine Rousselle 💁🏻‍♀️ (@crousselle) January 17, 2020

(Please do not do this) — Christine Rousselle 💁🏻‍♀️ (@crousselle) January 17, 2020

(Don’t politicize him, he’s a baby. Let’s just have ONE thing we can all get behind.) — Christine Rousselle 💁🏻‍♀️ (@crousselle) January 17, 2020

