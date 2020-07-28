Fox News’ Martha MacCallum got in a heated confrontation with Congressman Eric Swalwell Tuesday over the way he and other Democrats questioned Attorney General Bill Barr during the earlier hearing.

She started by asking Swalwell how it’s a “fair process” that so many Democrats “wouldn’t even let him breathe an answer.”

“The attorney general doesn’t need an ice cream cone before he sits down,” Swalwell said.

“No, but he needs to be allowed to answer the question,” MacCallum shot back.

She continued to say that this was something all Americans wanted to watch, given what Democrats have said publicly about Barr and his closeness to the president. “And they didn’t get to hear what his answer was, and I’m wondering if there was a fear that if he was given that opportunity that he might be persuasive by some people.”

“I was concerned by what we did hear,” Swalwell answered. “He said he’s talking to the president about his reelection campaign. I don’t want an independent prosecutor…”

“He said of course it comes up, I’m in the Cabinet,” MacCallum fired back. “He was being extra careful.”

“He also implied there may be some foreign interference that’s okay,” Swalwell continued. “He cosigned on the president’s theory that has been debunked by everyone that mail-in balloting is fraudulent.”

After showing the clip of Barr remarking “this is a hearing, I thought I was the one that’s supposed to be heard,” MacCallum told Swalwell, “You could’ve just propped up a picture of him and yelled at it.”

When Swalwell said she’s suggsting Barr’s weak, she fired back, “I’m suggesting that you — you brought him in there to answer questions and then you didn’t give him a chance to answer!… That was not a hearing!”

You can watch the segment above, via Fox News.

