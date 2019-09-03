Conservative radio host David Webb and Fox News liberal commentator Jessica Tarlov sparred on Tuesday as they debated what should happen in the national aftermath of the Odessa shooting.

The face-off happened as Outnumbered discussed the massacre that left seven people dead — this coming just weeks after the mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso. Webb said he doubts any meaningful political action will follow the shooting, and since the shooter didn’t go through a background check on the gun he used, Webb determined that the answer is measures to “improve law enforcement’s ability to communicate information.”

“We need to do this and we also need to respect the Constitution and where it stands on Americans’ rights so their rights are not impeded,” Webb said.

When Tarlov responded by invoking calls for an assault weapons ban and red flag laws, Webb interjected to say AR-15s “are not assault weapons.” Tarlov continued to say there needs to be further discussion about which guns can be classified and banned as assault weapons, and from there, she and Webb had at it when he claimed she was incorrect with her points.

“I don’t know how much you know about guns but you can do more damage reloading fast with a 9 millimeter than you can at times depending on the situation,” Webb argued.

“I can read with the best of them,” Tarlov retorted. “You won’t deny AR-15s are the weapons of choice for these murders. In Dayton, the police officers who responded said that many more lives would not have been lost if that weapon had not been in the shooter’s hands.”

“It is the shooter’s fault and we’re not addressing the problem,” Webb shot back.

“Access to guns is a problem,” Tarlov finished.

