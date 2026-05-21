Spencer Pratt dismissed Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’s (D) claim that she’s concerned his AI video depictions of her are part of a “violent trend.”

Pratt joined CNN’s Elex Michaelson on The Story Is on Wednesday to discuss his run for mayor of Los Angeles, which the former reality TV star said was inspired by seeing the mismanagement of the city after his home burned down in the 2025 Palisades fires.

Pratt has used AI-generated videos numerous times in targeting Bass and her leadership. Some depict her as characters like Darth Vader or Joker. One also shows residents hitting her with tomatoes.

Bass told Michaelson last week that she is concerned over the videos, calling it a “dangerous trend.”

“I think it’s a very dangerous trend. One, because it is absolutely 150% fiction. But what’s worrying me now is, is that his social media is now taking on a violent turn. And that worries me because when you do that and when your messages are so hateful, or when you demonize people, then you do provoke people who are unstable and you can jeopardize people’s safety,” she said.

Pratt admitted he could “vet” some videos that he reposts more, but dismissed Bass’s concerns and took a shot again at her leadership during the fires after hearing her express her concerns to Michaelson.

“Which is the funniest thing I’ve ever heard coming from the lady who allowed 12 people to burn alive,” he said. “And she’s worrying about AI.”

The Palisades fire led to 12 deaths and the destruction of thousands of homes and buildings.

During the interview with Michaelson, Pratt named Jesus Christ as his political “role model” and he explained that being a “hated reality star” started his journey towards Republicans. Pratt is best known for his involvement in reality TV shows like The Hills.

According to Pratt, mounting death threats led him to purchase a gun and more in favor of concealed carry.

“And I know that’s very hot button, but here’s the thing. I’m also going to be the mayor that puts LAPD in front of every school to make schools safe from guns,” he said.

Watch above via CNN.

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