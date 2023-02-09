Fox News Panel Derails During Heated Clash Over Hunter Biden: ‘That’s Not Evidence!’

Outnumbered had a rousing debate on Thursday as the panel collided over Hunter Biden, the evidence against him, and whether the president’s son is resonating with the public as a political issue.

The panel was discussing the aftermath of the House Oversight Committee’s hearing about Twitter’s alleged censorship of conservatives and the platform’s suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop controversy. Ari Fleischer was on as Outnumbered’s #OneLuckyGuy, and he recommended that Republicans need to focus on Joe Biden instead of his son as they scrutinize the president’s family over their business dealings.

Democratic Fox News commentator Marie Harf was asked for her take, and she argued that “the House GOP cannot help themselves because there is no evidence, that anyone has seen, that this involves national security or that Joe Biden somehow compromised national security.”

Harf also argued that “these culture war issues” don’t do anything for the concerns of voters, so it’s partially why Republicans underperformed in the 2022 midterms.

“There is evidence,” Fleischer shot back. “If Joe Biden received 10 percent…”

Harf picked up on that “if,” retorting “That’s not evidence! That’s not evidence!”

The panel was consumed by cross-talk as Harf clashed with the panel on whether the evidence truly ties President Biden to the investigations pertaining to his family. Amid all the references to Tony Bobulinski’s “10 percent for the big guy” email, what never came up is that the arrangement was proposed for a planned venture between Hunter Biden and a Chinese energy company, but the venture fell through and no deals were completed between the two.

The panel continued to fight it out as Lisa Boothe turned the conversation toward allegations that the FBI pressured Twitter into suppressing the New York Post’s reporting. Emily Compagno resumed the sparing match with Harf though by saying “It boggles my mind that you can say in such a seemingly either oversimplistic or whitewashing way that there has been no evidence” against Hunter Biden.

“That’s not Joe Biden,” Harf retorted. “The DOJ is investigating Hunter Biden. We know that. We know the Department of Justice has open investigations on Hunter Biden. Let those go forward! I’m not saying though should stop. I’m saying we should investigate if there is wrongdoing [but] the leap from that to Joe Biden is somehow ‘compromised’ and has done things that put our national security at risk is not there in the facts.”

This was met with more references to the Bobulinski email, so Harf asked Kayleigh McEnany “do you have evidence that even happened?” The discussion pivoted from there when Boothe remarked that President Biden is under investigation, though on the separate matter of his handling of classified documents.

Watch above via Fox News.

