Trump Claims He ‘Did So Well With the Gay Vote’ Because He Plays the ‘The Gay National Anthem’ at Rallies

President Donald Trump claimed he did well among gay voters in the last election, and credited The Village People.

Trump held a rally in Suffern, New York on Friday, where he was joined by Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), who is running for reelection in New York’s 17th congressional district. The president was introduced by New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, whose physique Trump marveled at.

“I’m looking at the legs,” Trump said. “He’s this beautiful guy. He’s got legs like tree trunks!”

Later, he told the crowd that First Lady Melania Trump had requested the president not recite some of his regular rally lines. During the anecdote, he took a brief detour to say he did well among gay voters because he plays “Y.M.C.A.” by The Village People at his rallies.

“[S]he says, ‘Darling, please, you speak so beautifully, would you do me a favor? Don’t do the swimming story. Don’t do the weight-lifting story. It’s so damn unpresidential. And also, darling, when you’re leaving, and they have that song, gay national anthem,'” Trump said, relaying the first lady’s remarks.

“That’s why I did so well with the gay vote, I think, because of that song,” he said. “I did great with the gay vote, better than any Republican’s ever done by far, but my wife, first lady, very elegant woman.”

Earlier this month, Trump stated that his wife “hates” when he dances to the song.

“She hates when I dance, too, at the end,” he told the crowd at the time. “She hates when I dance to what’s sometimes referred to as the gay national anthem. You know that? She hates it.”

Polls show Trump received around 12% of the LGBTQ vote in the 2024 presidential election.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!