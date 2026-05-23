CNN’s Table For Five Guests List Off Trump’s Broken Promises: ‘Gonna Look Pretty Bad In November!’

CNN’s Table For Five guests argued Saturday that President Donald Trump has carved out a trail of broken promises leading up to the November midterms that could prove disastrous for Republicans.

This, despite Trump declaring at an upstate New York rally Friday, “When you look at what we’ve done — and my motto is, promises made, promises kept.”

“He needs to be focusing on the issues,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served in the first Trump administration. “He got elected on pocketbook issues: the economy, the cost of living. And that seems to be always in the rearview mirror for him. We’re talking about ballrooms. We’re talking about the ‘Arch de Trump.’ Like, these are not things that are helping people make ends meet.”

She continued, “And I’m a little bit stunned because I was in the White House for midterms 2018 when he lost the House and he lost the Senate. He knows that that is followed by investigations and oversight, something he’s had the benefit of not facing for the last two years. If he puts the Senate into play, that puts a lot of things into play, including impeachment. And I would think you’d be focused on winning.”

“Trump has not delivered on any of the things he promised,” said Democratic pundit Isaiah Martin. “He said we wouldn’t be paying income taxes, and I think we all pay income taxes.”

“He said we wouldn’t have any Middle East wars,” added journalist Josh Rogin. “He said gas would be down.”

“He said we’d have a dollar-something gas,” Martin said. “He said he’d cut our energy bills in half within his first year of being in office. None of that stuff happened!”

“You know, 80% of Republicans is not a majority of people in this country that are going to vote,” Rogin continued. “And all those independents and all those states are facing increased gas prices, increased cost of living, inflation. You can’t buy a house. Health care, and and the economy is getting worse as the Iraq war goes on. So that’s going to look pretty bad in November! And Trump doesn’t seem to care. He doesn’t seem to want to do anything except to tell everybody that he’s always right all the time.”

“Honestly, maybe I’m being overly optimistic here. I really feel that we are nearing the end of this Iran war,” said conservative voice Emily Austin.

“The nature of a quagmire is that you want it to end, but you can’t get out,” Rogin said.

Watch above via CNN.

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