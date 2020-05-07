Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth said “healthy people” need to pull together the courage to get “out there” amid the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, remarking, “herd immunity is our friend.”

“I do think you are going to need that kind of ethos and that spirit to put freedom before fear,” Hegseth said on Fox News.

“Listen, there’s a lot of anxiety, there’s a lot of misinformation. The experts,” he said, putting the word in scare quotes, “have been telling us hundreds of thousands of people are going to die. Now that we’re learning more, herd immunity is our friend. Healthy people getting out there, they’re going to have to have some courage.”

“And we’ve seen courage, we’re going to talk about it later, in Texas where people are defying ridiculous orders. That takes courage, that’s not easy,” Hegseth continued. “So I think that spirit, the American Spirit frankly, is in full supply and ready to go. If some of our experts and some of our leaders will just get out of their way — they’re drunk on power — it’s time to open up.”

Herd immunity has been a controversial topic during the coronavirus pandemic, with experts split on whether it’s the best weapon to use.

As CNN explained last month, “Most doctors and experts agree that allowing Covid-19 to just plow through populations might help reach herd immunity more quickly, but that would also overwhelm hospitals.”

“More people would die, not just from coronavirus but from other infections, too,” CNN noted. “That’s why we’re all stuck at home — we’re flattening the curve.”

