Fox News correspondent Alicia Acuna recalled her own history dealing with racism to take down a Time article on the “racist roots” of exercise.

While hosting America Reports on Friday, Acuna covered the Time article published this week, which is titled, “The White Supremacist Origins of Exercise, and 6 Other Surprising Facts About the History of U.S. Physical Fitness.”

“As you can imagine, Time Magazine was heavily mocked on Twitter with critics arguing the article destroyed any remaining credibility that they have,” Acuna reported.

When Gillian Turner appeared to take over, Acuna declared “everything is not racist,” citing her own background.

“I’m an American of Mexican descent. I have been on the receiving end of racist comments for sure, but I can tell you I get tired of people connecting every single thing in our life to racism. Not everything is racist,” she said.

“I’m sorry to hear that. It sucks. I don’t really know what else to say,” Turner offered.

Time‘s article was based on a discussion with history professor Natalia Mehlman Petrzela, in which she argued that people were motivated to stay fit out of racism. She also argued exercise is not always equal, claiming a Black man could not as easily run outside because many would think he was committing a crime.

“This is totally part of a white supremacy project,” she said.

She claimed this racist exercise revelation came out of research for her book, Fit Nation: The Gains and Pains of America’s Exercise Obsession. She claimed that historically being unfit was attractive.

“Until the 1920s or so, to be what would be considered today fat or bigger, was actually desirable and actually signified affluence—which is like the polar opposite of today, when so much of the obesity epidemic discourse is connected to socio-economic inequality and to be fat is often to be seen as to be poor,” she told Time.

