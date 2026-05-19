‘Hell of a Question’: Vance Grilled On Trump’s Stock Trading While Hyping Companies

Vice President JD Vance was grilled on Tuesday about new revelations about President Donald Trump’s personal stock trades, with Vance responding by accusing the reporter of lacking “objectivity.”

The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg asked Vance during a White House press conference about Trump’s stock trading and his posts to social media hyping certain companies he had invested in. Feinberg asked if the administration’s stated mission of rooting corruption out of Washington, D.C. feels empty with the news of Trump’s stock trading.

Reporting on Trump’s stock trading noted that the president made more than 3,700 trades in the first quarter of the year.

Before Feinberg could finish asking his question, Vance commented, “This is one hell of a question.”

The vice president then blasted reporters for giving political speeches rather than asking questions, accusing Feinberg of personally attacking him and the president before wrapping up his thoughts.

Vance argued Trump’s stock trades are made by financial advisors and maintained that the administration still supports banning members of Congress from trading in individual stocks.

Check out the exchange below:

ANDREW FEINBERG: The president’s financial disclosures were released recently and they showed a lot of stock trades in companies that he has talked up at events, official events at the White House, on his Truth Social account, sometimes even putting the stock ticker symbols in his posts and encouraging people to buy their stock. Americans, according to recent polling, are increasingly describing the president as corrupt. Trading stocks — JD VANCE: This is a hell of a question. FEINBERG: Thank you, sir. Trading individual stocks is something that said that public officials should not be able to do when you ran for Senate all those years ago and yet the president, who arguably has access to more non-public information than your average senator is not only buying and selling individual stocks either through his trust — VANCE: Okay, what’s the question? FEINBERG: The question, sir, is how can you and your administration argue to Americans that you’re cleaning up corruption, you’re preventing fraud, you’re fighting the sorts of things that harm people and people’s financial situations when the president seems to be talking up stocks that he owns, selling them, and enriching himself? VANCE: Okay, so let me answer your question here. That was a doozy. Before I answer your question, I want to just observe there are different ways to ask a question, okay? You could just ask a question, try to get your answer, or you could do like a speech where you say, you know, Mr. Vice President, you’re a terrible human being, and so is the president, so is the entire cabinet, and then I’m like, what’s your question? And then your question is, how dare you? Come on, man. Have a little bit of objectivity in the way that you ask these questions because there were a lot of things in that speech masquerading as a question that didn’t actually get asked, okay? Number one, the president doesn’t sit at the Oval Office on his computer on his like Robin Hood account buying and selling stocks. That’s absurd. He has independent wealth advisors who manage his money, he is a wealthy person, he has had success in business, he’s not making these stock trades himself, and your question imputes that. It doesn’t say it exactly. But a reasonable person listening to that question would assume the president is sitting around and doing that. He’s not. Second of all, you’re right. I’m a big fan of banning members of Congress from trading stocks. So is the president of the United States. All of us believe that nobody should be taking proprietary information gained from public service and buying and selling stocks. We want to ban that. We wanted to ban process. And I think the way to lead by example is banning that process, banning that approach, and making it illegal, which is exactly what the president has proposed doing.

Watch above via Fox News.

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