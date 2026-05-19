Fox’s Jennifer Griffin Says ‘Very Few Answers’ Given On How Trump Can Reopen The Strait of Hormuz

Fox News Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin joined America Reports on Tuesday afternoon to report on America’s top military leaders testifying before Congress earlier in the day.

Anchor Sandra Smith introduced Griffin, who began by saying, “Well, Sandra, on Capitol Hill: political posturing, stonewalling, and anger, but very few answers about how to open the Strait of Hormuz and what has been achieved after 38 days of airstrikes against Iran.”

“All of these things would indicate that Operation Epic Fury has achieved great success to this point. Would you agree?” a GOP House member said in a clip as CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper replied, “I would, sir. We met all our military objectives.”

“And yet the Strait of Hormuz remains under blockade,” Griffin added.

“The chairman of the Joint Chiefs characterized it this way: ‘Iran’s capability is significantly degraded. Their voice is very loud,’” Cooper told Congress.

“So why is it closed?” pressed another member of Congress.

“As we sit here today, there are low volumes of ships that are going in and out. For instance, we had two U.S. flag ships go out just last week,” Cooper added.

“If you look at your gas prices, nobody’s thinking that the Strait of Hormuz is open,” pushed back the same lawmaker.

Griffin continued her report, noting, “President Trump says he was one hour away from resuming the war and called off the resumption of airstrikes at 3 p.m. Monday after speaking with the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, who told him progress was being made in negotiations. Quote: “I have instructed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, and the United States military that we will not be doing the scheduled attack on Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large-scale assault on Iran on a moment’s notice in the event that an acceptable deal is not reached.”

“We may have to give him another big hit. We may have to give them another big—I’m not sure yet,” said Trump in a clip from the day before.

“The Congressional Research Service listed today 42 U.S. military aircraft worth millions of dollars apiece, lost or damaged so far during the war with Iran, including four F-15 Strike Eagles, an F-35, and 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones. The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has just slapped sanctions on 19 Iran-linked tankers being used to store Iranian oil offshore. You noted Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting President Xi in China today. Sandra, both have an interest in keeping the U.S. bogged down in the Middle East,” concluded Griffin.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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