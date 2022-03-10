Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst accused Vice President Kamala Harris and Polish President Andrzej Duda of glossing over the situation in Ukraine with their joint press conference.

Fox & Friends aired the Harris-Duda presser on Thursday, in which, both leaders spoke of the diplomatic relationship between U.S. and Poland, plus they re-affirmed their mutual defense commitments to NATO. Harris joined Duda in condemning Russia’s “atrocities” against Ukraine, she said the U.S. deployed 4,700 additional troops to Poland, and she announced the delivery of two Patriot missile defense systems to Poland in light of the ongoing conflict.

When Yingst beamed into Fox & Friends to react afterward, Brian Kilmeade set the stage by noting the press conference failed to address how the U.S. just rejected Poland’s proposal to transfer their MiG-29 jet fighters to the Ukrainian military. Yingst said the presser “came across like a bilateral check-in [and] it was detached from the reality on the ground.”

“As the pair spoke, there were air raid sirens sounding in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv,” Yingst said. “We heard this diplomatic and political-speak from Vice President Harris. The Ukrainian people don’t need that. They need anti-tank missiles. They need anti-aircraft batteries. We heard all of this talk that you hear out of Washington about cooperation and friendship and to be nimble and swift in the response and understanding and appreciating. There are people dying as we speak on the ground in Ukraine.”

Even though Harris acknowledged Russia’s bombing of a Ukrainian maternity and children’s hospital, Yingst observed “She didn’t talk about the consequences for that. She didn’t talk about the fact that we are viewing evidence of war crimes taking place on the ground in Ukraine at the hands of an autocrat: Vladimir Putin.”

“The Ukrainian people need anti-tank missiles, aircraft batteries, and they are calling for a no-fly zone,” he reiterated. “They don’t need thoughts and prayers.”

Yingst continued by reporting on Russia’s ongoing efforts to cut-off Ukrainian cities, plus the concerns over the Chernobyl nuclear power plant getting disconnected from the national power grid.

Watch above, via Fox News.

