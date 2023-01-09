Fox News’s Harris Faulkner Blasts ‘Sanitized’ Biden Border Visit: ‘You Don’t See Any Migrants Coming In?!’

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner backed up Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) as he accused President Joe Biden of performative politics with his journey to the U.S. southern border.

Abbott joined The Faulkner Focus on Monday to talk about the letter he gave to Biden when he greeted the president for his arrival in Texas. Biden has been under pressure to visit the U.S.-Mexico border for some time, and Abbott has said that he used the letter to demand immediate action on the immigration crisis while accusing Biden of neglecting the issue.

In the interview, Abbott confirmed Biden read his letter, and he spoke of the various proposals he put forth to the president. The governor said Biden was “cordial” in their meeting, but “obviously non-committal about anything” he recommended.

“Well, he’s a politician,” Faulkner said with a smirk. That led to Abbott describing Biden’s visit as little more than a photo-op:

These points that I laid out about ending catch and release, about detaining people who were coming across the border illegally, and turning back across the border people who are coming across illegally. All of those are things the President and the United States already have the legal authority to do, and they are not doing. Until they step up and start doing this, all these other things they are doing is nothing more than a dog and pony show, and it’s not going to stop anybody from coming across the border illegally.

“When you hear talk like this and knowing you took the facts to the president,” Faulkner responded, “it is doubly, doubly confounding, and just really hurtful for the nation to know that things could have been taking place that wouldn’t have even required new legislation. So the big question becomes why didn’t they do it?”

The conversation went on as Abbott and Faulkner ran through the former’s proposals, plus Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ claim that Texas’ government is “not collaborating” with the Biden administration on immigration. This eventually led to the Fox host ripping Biden over reports that migrant camps were cleared out of El Paso before his Texas visit:

We’ve been listening to that messaging problem on the border for two years. Real quickly, I’m calling what happened in El Paso, having been there myself, sanitized for presidential political protection. What was that? You go to the place that’s most porous right now — and that changes every now and then — but right now, for illegals coming across in your state it is El Paso, Texas. You go there and you don’t see one person at an intake facility? You don’t see any migrants coming in? I mean, that takes some work, and then you sanitize the streets?

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com