Fox’s Brian Kilmeade Confronts Dr. Oz on Oprah Endorsing Fetterman: You ‘Asked Her to Stay on the Sidelines’

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade asked Dr. Mehmet Oz for his reaction to Oprah Winfrey’s decision to endorse John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s Senate election.

The Pennsylvania Republican senate candidate joined Kilmeade on Saturday in a last-minute appeal to voters before the midterms. During the interview, Kilmeade noted that Winfrey is backing Fetterman, even after her years of featuring Oz on her daytime show and helping him jumpstart his own TV career.

Kilmeade mentioned that Oz specifically “asked her to stay on the sidelines, she decided…to get off the sidelines.” He then ran audio of Winfrey’s endorsement before asking his question: “Does that bother you?”

“No. I love Oprah,” Oz answered. He maintained the civility by accepting Winfrey’s decision as a matter of political differences, which he applied to Pennsylvania as a whole.

“She and I have different politics, and that’s okay,” he said. “In a purple state like Pennsylvania, your neighbors have different political views than you do. One of the beautiful parts of democracy and living in a state like Pennsylvania is that you get to talk to your neighbors and work things out.”

Watch above via Fox News.

