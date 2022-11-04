Oprah Winfrey endorsed Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, snubbing Republican Mehmet Oz, whose television career she helped launch.

On Thursday, Winfrey hosted “A Virtual Voting Conversation” where she underscored the need to vote in Tuesday’s midterm elections. The legendary talk show host went even further by endorsing Fetterman over the cardiothoracic surgeon she made famous.

CNN Tonight aired a brief audio clip of Winfrey endorsing Fetterman.

“But I will tell you this,” Winfrey says. “If I lived in Pennsylvania, I would’ve already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons.”

That was the extent of the snippet, which reportedly took place at the end of the event.

“That’s all you get,” said CNN host Alisyn Camerota. “You don’t hear the specific reasons, but apparently there are many of them.”

Earlier in the discussion, Winfrey explained why she thinks this election is important.

“If we do not show up to vote, if we do not get fired up in this moment, the people who will be in power will begin making decisions for us,” she said. “Decisions about how we care for our bodies, how we care for our kids, what books your children can read, who gets protected by the police and who gets targeted.”

Oz is a first-time political candidate who was a regular guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show – the wildly popular daytime television talk show that helped launch Oz’s own.

The Dr. Oz Show ran from 2009 to 2022, where he’d often hawk questionable “miracle” supplements for obesity and other maladies. In 2014, Congress summoned him to explain why he overstated the potential of said supplements.

“My job is to be a cheerleader for the audience when they don’t think they have hope,” Oz told the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. “I have things I think work for people. I want them to try them so that they feel better so that they can do the things we talk about every day on the show.”

Polling indicates the race between Fetterman and Oz is a tossup less than a week before the election.

Watch above via CNN.

