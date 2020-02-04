Fox News’ Dana Perino slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for ripping up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech.

Perino joined Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum for Fox News’ initial reaction to the president’s speech and all the drama it entailed. Since Pelosi’s speech-ripping dominated the conversation, Perino said the House Speaker might have had the upper hand in optics when the president refused to shake her hand at the start of the speech, but she squandered it.

“She could’ve possibly had the upper hand a little bit in the conversation post-speech because she could say ‘I reached out my hand to the president. He ignored me.’ She had the upper hand. But now, the ripping up of the speech. There were names in there of people who have died. American citizens who have died. I think that was really disrespectful but also super unsophisticated and not like her.”

Perino went on by speculating that Pelosi might’ve also been letting out frustration toward the Democratic caucus.

Watch above, via Fox News.

