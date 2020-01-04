Fox News host Jeanine Pirro began her opening monologue by thanking President Donald Trump for ordering the killing of a top Iranian military official.

“Thank you Mr. President,” Pirro said Saturday on Justice with Judge Jeanine. “The killing of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani needed to happen and President Donald Trump was the man to do it.”

Earlier this week, Trump ordered an airstrike that killed Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force. Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed “severe revenge” in response to the strike. Iraqi President Barham Salih, a strategic partner to the U.S. in the region, has said he’s “deeply concerned” about what happens next.

“Everyone knew the blood of Americans was on his hands, responsible for the murder of more than 600 American service members and thousands of others whose blood and limbs were spilled and left on the sands of the Middle East,” she continued. “The president did not risk a single life in his effort to eliminate this sadistic beast who, according to all reports as well as his history was a clear and present danger to America.”

Pirro went on to claim Trump “means what he says and says what he means.”

“Whether they’ll admit it or not, all Americans should be thankful, our allies should be thankful. Indeed, the world should be thankful for the removal of the world’s most dangerous terrorist,” Pirro continued. “This day has been 40 years in the making.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

