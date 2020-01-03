comScore

Iran Supreme Leader Vows ‘Severe Revenge’ After U.S. Strike on Top General Soleimani

By Aidan McLaughlinJan 3rd, 2020, 7:37 am

Qasem Soleimani

Iran said Friday it would seek “severe revenge” in response to the U.S. airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani, one of its top military commanders, in a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s international airport.

The Washington Post reported the vow from Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Soleimani, who was the leader of the elite Quds force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“With his departure and with God’s power, his work and path will not cease, and severe revenge awaits those criminals who have tainted their filthy hands with his blood and the blood of the other martyrs of last night’s incident,” Khamenei said in a statement, according to the Post.

The Post also reported that Amir Hatami, Iran’s defense minister, said the U.S. strike would be met with a “crushing” response.

Following the attack, the State Department issued a travel warning urging U.S. citizens to leave Iraq “immediately.”

