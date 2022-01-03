Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner and contributor Tomi Lahren pulled no punches on Monday in calling out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (R-NY) response to critics over her recent trip to Florida.

Ocasio-Cortez fired back at critics on Friday after many on the right called her out for hypocrisy by vacationing in Florida, which has very lax Covid-19 restrictions, while supporting New York’s more strict rules.

The congresswoman hit back at a personal attack aimed at her boyfriend and accused Republicans of fostering “deranged sexual frustrations” in regards to her. “If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet,” she tweeted in response to a critic.

“She might be a congresswoman, but she wants to be a Kardashian,” said Lahren on Outnumbered Monday. “She is addicted to fame. She’s addicted to social media. She’s addicted to herself. She wants to be a reality TV star. Frankly, that might be a better path for her and for our country. For right now, she is representing a lot of people, and she should act like it.”

Faulkner jumped in, defending the Kardashians against Lahren’s comparison, arguing, “There was a Kardashian who pushed forth crime reform. Don’t compare her to Kim.”

“I don’t know why AOC is talking about sex,” Faulkner continued. “I don’t really understand it. It’s not befitting of a congresswoman or congressperson, but she’s not even concerned with the people in her district.”

Faulkner argued that Ocasio-Cortez “could have turned this into an opportunity” to promote the vaccine to Black and brown Americans in her district who may be vaccine hesitant.

“In fact, she missed a huge opportunity, because she did not look outward, she looked in the mirror. She looked inward. She decided to make it all about her,” Faulkner concluded.

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com