Jessica Tarlov Speechless as Fox Colleagues Scream at Her On All Sides

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov was left speechless on Wednesday as her colleagues screamed at her on all sides, in a brutal shouting match over the morality of both political parties.

The conflict on The Five began with a comment from host Greg Gutfeld about liberals’ feelings toward supporters of President Donald Trump. When host Jesse Watters asked Tarlov if she had an explanation for the phenomenon, her response triggered sharp pushback from the hosts. As Watters, Gutfeld, and host Paul Mauro berated her across the table, Tarlov repeatedly looked into the camera, her mouth open in shock while her colleagues shouted.

Read their exchange below:

WATTERS: Do you have a theory about why liberals care so much that other people like Trump?

TARLOV: Because he’s like a completely morally bankrupt person that’s imposing all of these–

GUTFELD: But why should you care that I like him? Why should you care?

TARLOV: Well, I have accepted that you like him, but I think it’s hard for people when they care about someone to say–

GUTFELD: What? Woah woah woah. This is the perfect thing. Why do they care? Tell me why.

TARLOV: Well, because–

GUTFELD: What’s underneath?

TARLOV: Well, care leads to voting, and voting leads to bad policies–

GUTFELD: Why do you– why can I not be–

TARLOV: –that makes life harder for–

GUTFELD: –a friend of yours if you like Trump.

TARLOV: If he was your friend, I would be much more chill about it, but because you like him, he is my president.

WATTERS: She is misdiagnosing. It has nothing to do with morality.

TARLOV: Of course it does.

WATTERS: You don’t care about morality.

TARLOV: Of course we do.

WATTERS: Your party doesn’t support standards of morality.

TARLOV: What? Are you– uh

WATTERS: Uh, oh, uh anything. You can do drugs. You can be homeless. You can hit people, rape people, let other murderers into the country.

TARLOV: Exc–

WATTERS: You can do all kinds of things. They don’t judge. They don’t judge.

TARLOV: You guys–

MAURO: They’re gonna let the Son of Sam out of jail.

TARLOV: You–

MAURO: The Son of Sam.

TARLOV: Donald Trump–

WATTERS: You guys apologize to a guy who tried to shoot the president.

MAURO: Keep the Son of Sam.

TARLOV: I don’t know. First of all one judge said that–

[CROSSTALK]

WATTERS: Go talk to Bill Clinton about morality.

TARLOV: You guys got evangelicals to support a guy who has cheated on every single wife he has had.

GUTFELD: But who cares if I like him?

TARLOV: I’ve said I don’t care. I have accepted it.

GUTFELD: No, but why do your peers– I am doing a Scott Jennings. Get your finger out of my face!

TARLOV: Because it reflects poorly on you.

GUTFELD: Why do liberals care that we like him? It’s because they cannot get themselves emotionally out of the way, and it bothers them. They know that they might be wrong. The sunk cost of hating somebody–

TARLOV: It’s because it has electoral consequences.

GUTFELD: –rips you apart. Not everybody thinks that way.

TARLOV: Because people say, “Oh, I don’t–”

GUTFELD: We don’t walk around and go, “What’s the polling say?”

TARLOV: Well, what do you care about–

GUTFELD: “What’s the electoral college?”

TARLOV: Then why are we looking at any of, you know, video of [Barack] Obama? What do you care? That suit was fly, and just let him have his stupid museum.